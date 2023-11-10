Memphis vs. Missouri: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Missouri Tigers (1-0) host the Memphis Tigers (1-0) at Mizzou Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network. There is no line set for the game.
Memphis vs. Missouri Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Where: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Mizzou Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis and its opponent combined to hit the over 16 out of 31 times last season.
- The Memphis Tigers' record against the spread last season was 17-14-0.
- Missouri was less successful against the spread than Memphis last season, sporting an ATS record of 16-15-0, as opposed to the 17-14-0 record of the Memphis Tigers.
Memphis vs. Missouri Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Missouri
|78.9
|158.3
|74.4
|146.2
|149.6
|Memphis
|79.4
|158.3
|71.8
|146.2
|146.1
Additional Memphis Insights & Trends
- The Memphis Tigers scored an average of 79.4 points per game last year, five more points than the 74.4 the Missouri Tigers allowed.
- Memphis put together a 9-9 ATS record and a 16-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74.4 points.
Memphis vs. Missouri Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Missouri
|16-15-0
|16-15-0
|Memphis
|17-14-0
|16-15-0
Memphis vs. Missouri Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Missouri
|Memphis
|16-3
|Home Record
|13-2
|5-5
|Away Record
|7-5
|8-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-7-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|83.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.9
|73.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|82
|11-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
