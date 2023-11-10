How to Watch Memphis vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Missouri Tigers (1-0) hit the court against the Memphis Tigers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network.
Memphis vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Memphis Tigers' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Missouri Tigers allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- Memphis compiled a 19-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Missouri Tigers ranked 256th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Memphis Tigers ranked 162nd.
- The Memphis Tigers scored 5.0 more points per game last year (79.4) than the Missouri Tigers allowed (74.4).
- Memphis went 16-5 last season when it scored more than 74.4 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- At home Memphis scored 79.9 points per game last season, 2.1 fewer points than it averaged away (82.0).
- The Memphis Tigers gave up 70.7 points per game at home last season, and 78.3 away.
- At home, Memphis knocked down 5.5 treys per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.6%) than away (33.9%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Jackson State
|W 94-77
|FedExForum
|11/10/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/17/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|FedExForum
|11/22/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Imperial Arena
