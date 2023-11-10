Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McMinn County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in McMinn County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McMinn County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairview Christian Academy at Oakwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Chickamauga, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.