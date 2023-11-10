If you live in Maury County, Tennessee and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maury County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Summit High School at Brentwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Brentwood, TN

Brentwood, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson Christian School at Columbia Academy