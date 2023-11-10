Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Marion County, Tennessee this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Marion County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Whitwell High School at Gordonsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Gordonsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
