Marcus Smart and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will take on the Utah Jazz on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Smart, in his most recent action, had 11 points, seven assists and two steals in a 108-102 loss to the Heat.

Below we will break down Smart's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-102)

Over 13.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Over 3.5 (+126) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-139)

Over 6.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-118)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 118 points per game last year made the Jazz the 24th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the league last season, giving up 43.5 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Jazz allowed 25 per contest last year, ranking them 10th in the league.

The Jazz were the 18th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Marcus Smart vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 28 11 2 6 1 0 4

