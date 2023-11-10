Is there high school football on the docket this week in Knox County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Knox County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Knoxville Catholic High School at Memphis University School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 10

5:45 PM CT on November 10 Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin-East High School at Alcoa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Alcoa, TN

Alcoa, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Webb School of Knoxville at Franklin Road Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Bearden High School at Jefferson County High School