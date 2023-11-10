Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Knox County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Knoxville Catholic High School at Memphis University School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin-East High School at Alcoa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Alcoa, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Webb School of Knoxville at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bearden High School at Jefferson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Dandridge, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.