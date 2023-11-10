Jaren Jackson Jr. could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Utah Jazz.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 108-102 loss to the Heat (his last game) Jackson posted 28 points.

In this article, we dig into Jackson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-106)

Over 25.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+102)

Over 7.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 1.5 (-156)

Over 1.5 (-156) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+132)

Looking to bet on one or more of Jackson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz allowed 118 points per game last season, 24th in the league.

Allowing 43.5 rebounds per game last season, the Jazz were 17th in the league in that category.

The Jazz allowed 25 assists per game last season (10th in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the Jazz were 18th in the league last year, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 26 19 8 2 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.