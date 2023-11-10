Top Player Prop Bets for Grizzlies vs. Jazz on November 10, 2023
Player props are available for Desmond Bane and Lauri Markkanen, among others, when the Memphis Grizzlies host the Utah Jazz at FedExForum on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -115)
|5.5 (Over: +118)
|4.5 (Over: -149)
|3.5 (Over: +114)
- Bane's 24 points per game average is 2.5 less than Friday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 2.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (5.5).
- Bane's season-long assist average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (4.5).
- Bane's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -106)
|7.5 (Over: +102)
|1.5 (Over: -156)
|2.5 (Over: +132)
- The 15 points Jaren Jackson Jr. scores per game are 10.5 less than his over/under on Friday.
- His rebounding average -- 6.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.
- Jackson averages 2.3 assists, 0.8 more than Friday's over/under.
- Jackson has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -122)
|9.5 (Over: +102)
|3.5 (Over: +104)
- Friday's prop bet for Markkanen is 24.5 points, 0.2 more than his season average.
- His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.
- Markkanen averages four made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.
John Collins Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: -122)
|8.5 (Over: +106)
|1.5 (Over: +162)
- The 13.5 points prop bet over/under set for John Collins on Friday is 0.5 more than his season scoring average (13).
- His per-game rebound average of 11 is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (8.5).
- Collins' one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
