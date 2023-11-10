How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Utah Jazz (2-7) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (1-7) on November 10, 2023 at FedExForum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Grizzlies vs Jazz Additional Info
|Grizzlies vs Jazz Injury Report
|Grizzlies vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Grizzlies vs Jazz Prediction
|Grizzlies vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
|Grizzlies vs Jazz Player Props
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.0% lower than the 49.6% of shots the Jazz's opponents have hit.
- The Grizzlies are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.
- The 107.5 points per game the Grizzlies average are 14.2 fewer points than the Jazz give up (121.7).
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are posting 105.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.0 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (110.0).
- Memphis is surrendering 113.0 points per game this year at home, which is 2.3 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (115.3).
- The Grizzlies are sinking 11.8 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 2.2 fewer threes and 2% points worse than they're averaging on the road (14.0, 33.3%).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Derrick Rose
|Out
|Knee
|Jake LaRavia
|Questionable
|Toe
|Xavier Tillman
|Out
|Knee
|Ziaire Williams
|Questionable
|Hip
|John Konchar
|Questionable
|Hip
