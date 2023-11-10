The Utah Jazz (2-7) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (1-7) on November 10, 2023 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Utah Jazz

Grizzlies vs Jazz Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.0% lower than the 49.6% of shots the Jazz's opponents have hit.

The Grizzlies are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.

The 107.5 points per game the Grizzlies average are 14.2 fewer points than the Jazz give up (121.7).

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are posting 105.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.0 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (110.0).

Memphis is surrendering 113.0 points per game this year at home, which is 2.3 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (115.3).

The Grizzlies are sinking 11.8 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 2.2 fewer threes and 2% points worse than they're averaging on the road (14.0, 33.3%).

Grizzlies Injuries