There is high school football action in Davidson County, Tennessee this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

University School of Jackson at Christ Presbyterian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Webb School of Knoxville at Franklin Road Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford STEM Magnet School at East Nashville Magnet High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • Conference: 2A - Region 4 - District 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Franklin Road Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Donelson Christian Academy at Friendship Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Lebanon, TN
  • Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Station Camp High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

