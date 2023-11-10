Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
There is high school football action in Davidson County, Tennessee this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
University School of Jackson at Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Webb School of Knoxville at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford STEM Magnet School at East Nashville Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 4 - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Donelson Christian Academy at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Station Camp High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
