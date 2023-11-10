There is high school football action in Davidson County, Tennessee this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

University School of Jackson at Christ Presbyterian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Webb School of Knoxville at Franklin Road Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford STEM Magnet School at East Nashville Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: 2A - Region 4 - District 8

2A - Region 4 - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Franklin Road Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Donelson Christian Academy at Friendship Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Lebanon, TN

Lebanon, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4

Class A - Middle Region - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Station Camp High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School