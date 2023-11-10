Chattanooga vs. Louisville: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
The Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) take on the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Chattanooga matchup in this article.
Chattanooga vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Chattanooga vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Chattanooga Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-4.5)
|151.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-4.5)
|151.5
|-194
|+156
Chattanooga vs. Louisville Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Chattanooga won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- The Mocs did not cover the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).
- Louisville won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- Cardinals games went over the point total 15 out of 28 times last season.
Chattanooga Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- The implied probability of Chattanooga winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.
