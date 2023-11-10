How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) face the Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Chattanooga vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Chattanooga Stats Insights
- The Mocs shot 45.3% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 47.1% the Cardinals' opponents shot last season.
- Chattanooga went 10-1 when it shot better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Mocs were the 86th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cardinals finished 256th.
- The Mocs scored just 1.4 more points per game last year (77.2) than the Cardinals gave up (75.8).
- Chattanooga went 12-4 last season when it scored more than 75.8 points.
Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Chattanooga scored 8.8 more points per game at home (80.8) than on the road (72).
- At home, the Mocs gave up 70.6 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (72.7).
- At home, Chattanooga drained 11.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (11.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.7%) than on the road (38.1%).
Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Covenant
|W 89-44
|McKenzie Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/14/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/19/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|McKenzie Arena
