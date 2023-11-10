The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) face the Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Chattanooga vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network Extra

Chattanooga Stats Insights

The Mocs shot 45.3% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 47.1% the Cardinals' opponents shot last season.

Chattanooga went 10-1 when it shot better than 47.1% from the field.

The Mocs were the 86th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cardinals finished 256th.

The Mocs scored just 1.4 more points per game last year (77.2) than the Cardinals gave up (75.8).

Chattanooga went 12-4 last season when it scored more than 75.8 points.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Chattanooga scored 8.8 more points per game at home (80.8) than on the road (72).

At home, the Mocs gave up 70.6 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (72.7).

At home, Chattanooga drained 11.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (11.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.7%) than on the road (38.1%).

