Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Carroll County, Tennessee has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carroll County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Milan High School at Huntingdon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Huntingdon, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 6 - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinwood High School at McKenzie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: McKenzie, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
