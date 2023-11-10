If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Blount County, Tennessee this week, we've got you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Blount County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Maryville High School at Bradley Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 10

6:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Cleveland, TN

Cleveland, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin-East High School at Alcoa High School