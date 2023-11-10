Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Blount County, Tennessee this week, we've got you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blount County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Maryville High School at Bradley Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin-East High School at Alcoa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Alcoa, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
