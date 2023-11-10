Belmont vs. Furman: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Furman Paladins (1-0) and the Belmont Bruins (1-0) meet in a game with no set line at Timmons Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Belmont vs. Furman Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Greenville, South Carolina
- Venue: Timmons Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bruins Betting Records & Stats
- In Belmont's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.
- The Bruins beat the spread 15 times in 32 games last year.
- Furman sported a 19-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 15-14-0 mark from Belmont.
Belmont vs. Furman Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Furman
|80.9
|157.4
|71.2
|143
|146.1
|Belmont
|76.5
|157.4
|71.8
|143
|142.8
Additional Belmont Insights & Trends
- The Bruins put up an average of 76.5 points per game last year, 5.3 more points than the 71.2 the Paladins gave up to opponents.
- Belmont went 12-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when it scored more than 71.2 points last season.
Belmont vs. Furman Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Furman
|19-12-0
|17-14-0
|Belmont
|15-14-0
|17-12-0
Belmont vs. Furman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Furman
|Belmont
|15-2
|Home Record
|12-2
|8-3
|Away Record
|7-7
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|86.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.2
|77.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.7
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
