Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford County This Week
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Bedford County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Bedford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Centennial High School at Shelbyville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Shelbyville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.