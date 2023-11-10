The George Mason Patriots (1-0) go up against the Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the George Mason vs. Austin Peay matchup.

Austin Peay vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Austin Peay vs. George Mason Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Mason Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline BetMGM George Mason (-6.5) 136.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel George Mason (-5.5) 135.5 -265 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Austin Peay vs. George Mason Betting Trends (2022-23)

Austin Peay compiled an 11-15-0 record against the spread last year.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs last season, the Governors had an ATS record of 5-6.

George Mason went 15-15-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 11 Patriots games went over the point total.

