How to Watch Austin Peay vs. George Mason on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The George Mason Patriots (1-0) take on the Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Austin Peay vs. George Mason Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- The Governors shot at a 41.5% rate from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points below the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Patriots averaged.
- Last season, Austin Peay had a 7-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.6% from the field.
- The Patriots ranked 222nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Governors ranked 195th.
- The Governors averaged just 0.6 fewer points per game last year (66.7) than the Patriots allowed (67.3).
- Austin Peay went 7-8 last season when it scored more than 67.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Austin Peay averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (71.7) than away (60.9).
- At home, the Governors allowed 67 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.4.
- Beyond the arc, Austin Peay knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.1%) than at home (36.1%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Life (GA)
|W 90-72
|F&M Bank Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|11/14/2023
|Fisk
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.