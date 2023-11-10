The George Mason Patriots (1-0) take on the Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. George Mason Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

  • The Governors shot at a 41.5% rate from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points below the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Patriots averaged.
  • Last season, Austin Peay had a 7-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Patriots ranked 222nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Governors ranked 195th.
  • The Governors averaged just 0.6 fewer points per game last year (66.7) than the Patriots allowed (67.3).
  • Austin Peay went 7-8 last season when it scored more than 67.3 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Austin Peay averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (71.7) than away (60.9).
  • At home, the Governors allowed 67 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.4.
  • Beyond the arc, Austin Peay knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.1%) than at home (36.1%) too.

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Life (GA) W 90-72 F&M Bank Arena
11/10/2023 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena
11/14/2023 Fisk - F&M Bank Arena
11/17/2023 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center

