The George Mason Patriots (1-0) take on the Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Austin Peay vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

The Governors shot at a 41.5% rate from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points below the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Patriots averaged.

Last season, Austin Peay had a 7-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.6% from the field.

The Patriots ranked 222nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Governors ranked 195th.

The Governors averaged just 0.6 fewer points per game last year (66.7) than the Patriots allowed (67.3).

Austin Peay went 7-8 last season when it scored more than 67.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Austin Peay averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (71.7) than away (60.9).

At home, the Governors allowed 67 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.4.

Beyond the arc, Austin Peay knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.1%) than at home (36.1%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule