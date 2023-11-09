Thursday's game that pits the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0) versus the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-1) at Skyhawk Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-62 in favor of Vanderbilt, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 9.

In their last matchup on Monday, the Skyhawks suffered an 84-51 loss to Marquette.

UT Martin vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UT Martin vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 80, UT Martin 62

UT Martin Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Skyhawks put up 64.2 points per game last season (198th in college basketball) while allowing 64.3 per contest (181st in college basketball). They had a -2 scoring differential.

UT Martin's offense was more productive in OVC games last year, tallying 64.4 points per contest, compared to its season average of 64.2 PPG.

The Skyhawks posted 66.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.0 more points than they averaged in away games (62.4).

UT Martin surrendered 63.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 64.3 away from home.

