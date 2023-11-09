Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Sumner County, Tennessee? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumner County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hendersonville High School at Cheatham County Central High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Ashland City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Beech High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
