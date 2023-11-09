How to Watch the Predators vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets (off a victory in their last game) and the Nashville Predators (off a defeat) will meet on Thursday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.
You can see the Jets try to take down the Predators on ESPN+ and BSSO.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators' total of 36 goals allowed (three per game) is 15th in the league.
- With 34 goals (2.8 per game), the Predators have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.
- On the defensive side, the Predators have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 28 goals over that span.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|12
|2
|10
|12
|10
|6
|33.3%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|12
|7
|4
|11
|4
|13
|56.5%
|Thomas Novak
|12
|6
|4
|10
|7
|13
|45.9%
|Roman Josi
|12
|2
|6
|8
|7
|2
|-
|Luke Evangelista
|12
|1
|7
|8
|13
|5
|0%
Jets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Jets are conceding 40 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 19th in league play.
- The Jets' 41 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On the defensive side, the Jets have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 32 goals during that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|12
|8
|4
|12
|6
|7
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|12
|5
|7
|12
|6
|7
|50.9%
|Alex Iafallo
|12
|4
|6
|10
|3
|6
|33.3%
|Joshua Morrissey
|12
|1
|9
|10
|9
|7
|-
|Nino Niederreiter
|12
|5
|4
|9
|3
|0
|50%
