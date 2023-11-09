Thursday's game between the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) matching up at Murphy Athletic Center has a projected final score of 74-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Middle Tennessee, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, SFA 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Middle Tennessee vs. SFA

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-5.2)

Middle Tennessee (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

With 70.1 points scored per game and 67.8 points allowed last year, Middle Tennessee was 210th in college basketball offensively and 105th defensively.

At 30.6 rebounds per game and 28.2 rebounds conceded, the Blue Raiders were 251st and 30th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

Last season Middle Tennessee was ranked 333rd in the nation in assists with 10.8 per game.

At 6.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc last year, the Blue Raiders were 229th and 199th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Middle Tennessee was 82nd in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.5 last season. It was 288th in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.5%.

Middle Tennessee attempted 64.4% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.6% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 73.4% of Middle Tennessee's buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.6% were 3-pointers.

