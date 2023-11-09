The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) go up against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Middle Tennessee vs. SFA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline SFA Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-2.5) 142.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-2.5) 142.5 -150 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Betting Trends (2022-23)

Middle Tennessee covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Blue Raiders games.

SFA put together a 15-11-0 ATS record last year.

The 'Jacks and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 26 times last year.

