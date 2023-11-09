Thursday's contest at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has the Memphis Tigers (0-1) matching up with the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 69-54 win as our model heavily favors Memphis.

Their last time out, the Tigers lost 67-47 to Middle Tennessee on Monday.

Memphis vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Memphis vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 69, Alabama State 54

Memphis Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers' +205 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 67.4 points per game (135th in college basketball) while giving up 61.2 per outing (88th in college basketball).

Offensively, Memphis scored 62.8 points per game last season in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (67.4 points per game) was 4.6 PPG higher.

The Tigers averaged 70.3 points per game last season at home, which was three more points than they averaged in away games (67.3).

In 2022-23, Memphis gave up 59.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it allowed 62.6.

