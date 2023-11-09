The Elon Phoenix (0-1) battle the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Schar Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the East Tennessee State vs. Elon matchup.

East Tennessee State vs. Elon Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

East Tennessee State vs. Elon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Tennessee State Moneyline Elon Moneyline BetMGM East Tennessee State (-2.5) 141.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel East Tennessee State (-2.5) 140.5 -152 +124 Bet on this game at FanDuel

East Tennessee State vs. Elon Betting Trends (2022-23)

East Tennessee State went 12-15-0 ATS last season.

A total of nine Buccaneers games last season hit the over.

Elon went 10-16-0 ATS last season.

Phoenix games hit the over eight out of 26 times last year.

