How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (0-0) battle the Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Lipscomb vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- The Bisons shot at a 47.6% clip from the field last season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.
- Lipscomb put together an 18-9 straight up record in games it shot higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Bisons were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bulldogs finished 292nd.
- The Bisons scored an average of 76.4 points per game last year, 12.5 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 63.9 points last season, Lipscomb went 18-9.
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Lipscomb scored 7.5 more points per game at home (80.5) than away (73).
- In 2022-23, the Bisons gave up 7.1 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than away (74.2).
- At home, Lipscomb sunk 8.6 trifectas per game last season, one more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Lipscomb's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (35.1%).
Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 76-59
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/11/2023
|Asbury
|-
|Allen Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
