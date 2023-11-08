The Drake Bulldogs (0-0) battle the Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lipscomb vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lipscomb Stats Insights

  • The Bisons shot at a 47.6% clip from the field last season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.
  • Lipscomb put together an 18-9 straight up record in games it shot higher than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Bisons were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bulldogs finished 292nd.
  • The Bisons scored an average of 76.4 points per game last year, 12.5 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 63.9 points last season, Lipscomb went 18-9.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Lipscomb scored 7.5 more points per game at home (80.5) than away (73).
  • In 2022-23, the Bisons gave up 7.1 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than away (74.2).
  • At home, Lipscomb sunk 8.6 trifectas per game last season, one more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Lipscomb's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (35.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Wichita State L 76-59 Charles Koch Arena
11/8/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center
11/11/2023 Asbury - Allen Arena
11/14/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.