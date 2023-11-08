The Drake Bulldogs (0-0) battle the Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Drake Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Lipscomb Stats Insights

The Bisons shot at a 47.6% clip from the field last season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.

Lipscomb put together an 18-9 straight up record in games it shot higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Bisons were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bulldogs finished 292nd.

The Bisons scored an average of 76.4 points per game last year, 12.5 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 63.9 points last season, Lipscomb went 18-9.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Lipscomb scored 7.5 more points per game at home (80.5) than away (73).

In 2022-23, the Bisons gave up 7.1 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than away (74.2).

At home, Lipscomb sunk 8.6 trifectas per game last season, one more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Lipscomb's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (35.1%).

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule