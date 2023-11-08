The Memphis Grizzlies (1-6) have five players on the injury report, including Xavier Tillman, in their matchup against the Miami Heat (3-4) at FedExForum on Wednesday, November 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Grizzlies enter this game on the heels of a 112-100 win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday. Desmond Bane put up 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Grizzlies.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Xavier Tillman PF Questionable Knee 12.7 9 3 John Konchar SG Questionable Hip 3.5 7.5 1.5 Derrick Rose PG Out Knee 10.3 2.3 3.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Caleb Martin: Out (Knee), Nikola Jovic: Out (Wrist), R.J. Hampton: Out (Illness)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Grizzlies vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.