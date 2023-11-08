Grizzlies vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (1-6) are slight underdogs (by 0.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (3-4) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 220.5 for the matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-0.5
|220.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has combined with its opponent to score more than 220.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- The average over/under for Memphis' matchups this season is 223.3, 2.8 more points than this game's total.
- Memphis is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Grizzlies have were defeated in both of the games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Memphis has not won as an underdog of -105 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Grizzlies vs Heat Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|3
|42.9%
|107.4
|215.7
|111.3
|226.3
|220.8
|Grizzlies
|3
|42.9%
|108.3
|215.7
|115
|226.3
|223.2
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 108.3 points per game, only three fewer points than the 111.3 the Heat allow to opponents.
- Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when it scores more than 111.3 points.
Grizzlies vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|2-5
|1-2
|3-4
|Heat
|1-6
|0-4
|3-4
Grizzlies vs. Heat Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Heat
|108.3
|107.4
|24
|26
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|1-0
|115
|111.3
|20
|14
|1-0
|0-3
|1-0
|2-1
