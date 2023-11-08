The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) go head to head with the Miami Heat (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSUN.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Grizzlies vs. Heat Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSSUN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 18.6 points last season, plus 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

Desmond Bane recorded 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He made 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per game.

Marcus Smart put up 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest, plus 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Steven Adams recorded 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He sank 59.7% of his shots from the field.

Xavier Tillman collected 7.0 points, 5.0 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, plus 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo put up 20.4 points, 3.2 assists and 9.2 rebounds last season.

Jimmy Butler's numbers last season were 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.9% from the field.

Tyler Herro's numbers last season were 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.0 made treys (seventh in NBA).

Caleb Martin collected 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Kyle Lowry averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grizzlies Heat 116.9 Points Avg. 109.5 113.0 Points Allowed Avg. 109.8 47.5% Field Goal % 46.0% 35.1% Three Point % 34.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.