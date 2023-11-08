On Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at FedExForum, the Memphis Grizzlies (1-6) will try to halt a three-game home losing streak when taking on the Miami Heat (3-4), airing at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSUN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grizzlies vs. Heat matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat average 107.4 points per game (26th in the league) while allowing 111.3 per outing (14th in the NBA). They have a -27 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Grizzlies put up 108.3 points per game (24th in league) while giving up 115.0 per contest (20th in NBA). They have a -47 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

These teams average 215.7 points per game combined, 4.8 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 226.3 points per game combined, 5.8 more points than this contest's total.

Miami has covered just once in seven chances against the spread this season.

Memphis has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this year.

Grizzlies and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +4000 +2200 - Heat +3500 +1400 -

