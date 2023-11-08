How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) will host the Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2) -- who've won six straight away from home -- on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to TNT and Max to see the Golden Knights and the Kings meet.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Kings Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Kings Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Kings Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Golden Knights vs. Kings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|Golden Knights
|4-3 (F/SO) VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have allowed 28 total goals (only 2.2 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 49 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have secured 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Karlsson
|13
|6
|9
|15
|6
|9
|59.5%
|Jack Eichel
|13
|6
|8
|14
|10
|11
|45.1%
|Mark Stone
|13
|4
|8
|12
|9
|17
|-
|Shea Theodore
|13
|3
|9
|12
|9
|7
|-
|Chandler Stephenson
|13
|2
|8
|10
|3
|4
|51.1%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 31 total goals (2.8 per game), seventh in the league.
- The Kings' 47 goals on the season (4.3 per game) rank them fifth in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Kings have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 45 goals over that time.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|11
|4
|8
|12
|1
|4
|100%
|Kevin Fiala
|11
|1
|11
|12
|6
|5
|16.7%
|Anze Kopitar
|11
|6
|5
|11
|3
|4
|55.9%
|Trevor Moore
|11
|6
|5
|11
|5
|7
|27.3%
|Quinton Byfield
|11
|2
|8
|10
|1
|5
|45.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.