Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 7
The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) host the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-0) at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats
- Vanderbilt went 18-14-0 ATS last season.
- Vanderbilt's .562 ATS win percentage (18-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Presbyterian's .414 mark (12-17-0 ATS Record).
Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Vanderbilt
|71.9
|135.1
|71.5
|141
|138.8
|Presbyterian
|63.2
|135.1
|69.5
|141
|132.1
Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Commodores recorded just 2.4 more points per game (71.9) than the Blue Hose gave up (69.5).
- Vanderbilt had a 10-4 record against the spread and a 13-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 69.5 points.
Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Vanderbilt
|18-14-0
|20-12-0
|Presbyterian
|12-17-0
|13-16-0
Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Vanderbilt
|Presbyterian
|14-6
|Home Record
|5-9
|5-6
|Away Record
|0-15
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-4-0
|8-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-12-0
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.6
|73.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|57.8
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
