The Vanderbilt Commodores will begin their 2023-24 season matching up with the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends (2022-23)

Vanderbilt put together an 18-14-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 20 times in Commodores games.

Presbyterian covered 12 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

The Blue Hose and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 29 times last season.

