How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- The Commodores shot 42.5% from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Blue Hose allowed to opponents.
- Vanderbilt went 9-1 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Blue Hose ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball. The Commodores finished 96th.
- Last year, the 71.9 points per game the Commodores scored were just 2.4 more points than the Blue Hose gave up (69.5).
- When Vanderbilt scored more than 69.5 points last season, it went 13-2.
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Vanderbilt averaged 2.2 fewer points per game (71.2) than in away games (73.4).
- In home games, the Commodores ceded 11.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than away from home (78.9).
- In home games, Vanderbilt sunk 0.4 fewer threes per game (8.4) than in road games (8.8). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (33.8%).
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/10/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/14/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
