The Tennessee Volunteers play the Florida A&M Rattlers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee vs. Florida A&M 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Rattlers put up an average of 59 points per game last year, 6.9 fewer points than the 65.9 the Volunteers allowed.
  • Florida A&M went 6-17 last season when allowing fewer than 77.1 points.
  • Last year, the Volunteers put up 6.1 more points per game (77.1) than the Rattlers gave up (71).
  • When Tennessee put up more than 71 points last season, it went 15-3.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Florida A&M - Thompson-Boling Arena
11/9/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/13/2023 Memphis - Thompson-Boling Arena

