How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Florida A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Tennessee Volunteers play the Florida A&M Rattlers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Tennessee vs. Florida A&M 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Rattlers put up an average of 59 points per game last year, 6.9 fewer points than the 65.9 the Volunteers allowed.
- Florida A&M went 6-17 last season when allowing fewer than 77.1 points.
- Last year, the Volunteers put up 6.1 more points per game (77.1) than the Rattlers gave up (71).
- When Tennessee put up more than 71 points last season, it went 15-3.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/13/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
