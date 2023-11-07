The Nashville Predators (5-6) will visit the Calgary Flames (3-7-1) -- who've lost three straight on home ice -- on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Tune in to see the Flames and Predators square off on ESPN+ and BSSO.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Predators vs Flames Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 32 goals conceded (2.9 per game) is 12th in the NHL.

With 32 goals (2.9 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 19th-ranked offense.

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 11 2 10 12 9 5 33.3% Ryan O'Reilly 11 7 4 11 3 13 56.6% Thomas Novak 11 6 3 9 7 12 45.6% Roman Josi 11 2 6 8 6 2 - Luke Evangelista 11 1 6 7 12 3 0%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames rank 25th in goals against, giving up 40 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

The Flames' 28 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On the defensive side, the Flames have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that time.

Flames Key Players