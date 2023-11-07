The Lipscomb Bisons play the Evansville Purple Aces at Meeks Family Fieldhouse on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
  • TV: ESPN+
Lipscomb vs. Evansville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bisons put up an average of 69.4 points per game last year, just 3.8 fewer points than the 73.2 the Purple Aces gave up.
  • Lipscomb had a 10-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 62.8 points.
  • Last year, the 62.8 points per game the Purple Aces averaged were just 3.5 fewer points than the Bisons gave up (66.3).
  • When Evansville scored more than 66.3 points last season, it went 8-3.

Lipscomb Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Evansville - Meeks Family Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 Fairfield - Allen Arena
11/14/2023 Morehead State - Allen Arena

