For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Kiefer Sherwood a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Sherwood stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Sherwood has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Sherwood has zero points on the power play.

Sherwood's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 40 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

