Tuesday's contest at Memorial Coliseum has the Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) squaring off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on November 7. Our computer prediction projects a 68-60 win for Kentucky, who are favored by our model.

The Buccaneers went 25-10 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

East Tennessee State vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

East Tennessee State vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 68, East Tennessee State 60

East Tennessee State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buccaneers outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game last season (scoring 64.4 points per game to rank 194th in college basketball while giving up 55.7 per contest to rank 17th in college basketball) and had a +303 scoring differential overall.

East Tennessee State scored more in conference play (66.4 points per game) than overall (64.4).

The Buccaneers scored 65.4 points per game at home last season, and 64 away.

East Tennessee State conceded 50.2 points per game at home last season, and 61.6 on the road.

