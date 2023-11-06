The Xavier Musketeers (0-0) are heavy, 16.5-point favorites against the Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's point total is set at 142.5.

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -16.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs Robert Morris Betting Records & Stats

The Musketeers had 17 wins in 37 games against the spread last year.

Xavier won all five games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2500 or shorter last year.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Musketeers a 96.2% chance to win.

Robert Morris went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

The Colonials played as an underdog of +1150 or more twice last season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Robert Morris has an 8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 26 78.8% 80.9 150.2 74.1 140.9 151.9 Robert Morris 11 37.9% 69.3 150.2 66.8 140.9 137.4

Additional Xavier vs Robert Morris Insights & Trends

Last year, the Musketeers scored 80.9 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 66.8 the Colonials allowed.

When Xavier put up more than 66.8 points last season, it went 15-10 against the spread and 23-6 overall.

The Colonials put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, just 4.8 fewer points than the 74.1 the Musketeers gave up.

Robert Morris went 5-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when it scored more than 74.1 points last season.

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 17-16-0 2-3 21-12-0 Robert Morris 16-13-0 1-1 11-18-0

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Robert Morris 15-2 Home Record 11-4 7-4 Away Record 5-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

