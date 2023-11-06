The Kennesaw State Owls face the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 12:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vanderbilt vs. Kennesaw State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Owls scored an average of 67.7 points per game last year, just 3.4 fewer points than the 71.1 the Commodores allowed to opponents.

Kennesaw State had a 12-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 67.6 points.

Last year, the Commodores recorded 67.6 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 67.2 the Owls gave up.

Vanderbilt had a 12-6 record last season when putting up more than 67.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vanderbilt Schedule