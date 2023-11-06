The Ball State Cardinals take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech vs. Ball State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles' 68.7 points per game last year were only 2.1 more points than the 66.6 the Cardinals gave up.

When Tennessee Tech allowed fewer than 77.8 points last season, it went 19-7.

Last year, the Cardinals recorded 14.7 more points per game (77.8) than the Golden Eagles gave up (63.1).

When Ball State totaled more than 63.1 points last season, it went 21-5.

The Cardinals made 31.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 17.3 percentage points lower than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (49.1%).

The Golden Eagles shot at a 36.1% rate from the field last season, 18.1 percentage points fewer than the 54.2% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.

Tennessee Tech Schedule