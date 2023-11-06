Monday's game at Thompson-Boling Arena has the Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) taking on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-0) at 6:30 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 82-56 win as our model heavily favors Tennessee.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 82, Tennessee Tech 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-25.6)

Tennessee (-25.6) Computer Predicted Total: 137.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

On offense, Tennessee Tech put up 73.7 points per game (129th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 73.4 points per contest on defense (274th-ranked).

The Golden Eagles, who ranked 171st in college basketball with 31.9 rebounds per game, allowed 34.1 rebounds per contest, which was 25th-worst in the country.

Tennessee Tech dished out 14.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 81st in the country.

The Golden Eagles ranked 189th in the country with 11.9 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 121st with 12.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Golden Eagles were top-25 last season in three-point shooting, 25th-best in college basketball with 9.2 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 62nd with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

With 7.9 three-pointers conceded per game, Tennessee Tech was 263rd in college basketball. It ceded a 32.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 112th in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by Tennessee Tech last season, 57.9% of them were two-pointers (64.9% of the team's made baskets) and 42.1% were three-pointers (35.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.