The Tennessee Volunteers will begin their 2023-24 season against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech matchup.

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee (-32.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tennessee (-29.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Betting Trends (2022-23)

Tennessee Tech put together a 16-12-0 ATS record last year.

The Golden Eagles won their only game last season when playing as at least 32.5-point underdogs.

Tennessee put together a 17-17-0 ATS record last year.

The Volunteers and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 34 times last season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.