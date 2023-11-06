How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) hit the court against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles shot 43.7% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 37.3% the Volunteers' opponents shot last season.
- Tennessee Tech compiled a 14-11 straight up record in games it shot above 37.3% from the field.
- The Volunteers ranked 11th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Golden Eagles ranked 211th.
- The Golden Eagles averaged 15.8 more points per game last year (73.7) than the Volunteers allowed their opponents to score (57.9).
- Tennessee Tech put together a 15-12 record last season in games it scored more than 57.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee Tech averaged 80.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.7 away.
- In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles conceded 5.8 fewer points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (76.2).
- Tennessee Tech knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (34.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|11/14/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.