How to Watch the Middle Tennessee vs. Memphis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Memphis Tigers face the Middle Tennessee Raiders at Murphy Athletic Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 6:00 PM ET.
Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Middle Tennessee vs. Memphis 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers averaged 10.0 more points per game last year (67.4) than the Raiders allowed their opponents to score (57.4).
- Memphis went 18-5 last season when allowing fewer than 73.4 points.
- Last year, the Raiders averaged 12.2 more points per game (73.4) than the Tigers gave up (61.2).
- When Middle Tennessee put up more than 61.2 points last season, it went 24-3.
- The Raiders made 41.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- The Tigers' 33.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.5 percentage points lower than the Raiders allowed to their opponents (36.8%).
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/9/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/12/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
