Monday's contest that pits the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) versus the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-0) at Murphy Athletic Center has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Middle Tennessee, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 71, Northern Kentucky 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-7.3)

Middle Tennessee (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 135.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

On offense, Middle Tennessee was the 210th-ranked squad in the country (70.1 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 105th (67.8 points conceded per game).

The Blue Raiders were 251st in college basketball in rebounds per game (30.6) and 30th in rebounds allowed (28.2) last season.

Last season Middle Tennessee was ranked 333rd in the nation in assists with 10.8 per game.

The Blue Raiders were 229th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.9 per game) and 199th in 3-point percentage (33.8%) last year.

Last year, Middle Tennessee was 82nd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.5 per game) and 288th in defensive 3-point percentage (35.5%).

Middle Tennessee attempted 64.4% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.6% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 73.4% of Middle Tennessee's baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.6% were 3-pointers.

