How to Watch the Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Memphis Tigers take on the Middle Tennessee Raiders at Murphy Athletic Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 6:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 67.4 points per game last year were 10.0 more points than the 57.4 the Raiders allowed.
- When Memphis allowed fewer than 73.4 points last season, it went 18-5.
- Last year, the Raiders recorded 73.4 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 61.2 the Tigers allowed.
- When Middle Tennessee scored more than 61.2 points last season, it went 24-3.
- Last season, the Raiders had a 41.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.7% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Tigers' opponents made.
- The Tigers shot at a 33.3% clip from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points fewer than the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Raiders averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/9/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|11/13/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.