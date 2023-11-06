Monday's game between the Middle Tennessee Raiders (0-0) and Memphis Tigers (0-0) squaring off at Murphy Athletic Center has a projected final score of 69-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Middle Tennessee, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on November 6.

A season ago, the Tigers went 22-11 over the course of the season.

Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 69, Memphis 60

Memphis Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers had a +205 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.2 points per game. They put up 67.4 points per game to rank 135th in college basketball and gave up 61.2 per contest to rank 88th in college basketball.

In conference play, Memphis put up fewer points (61.9 per game) than it did overall (67.4) in 2022-23.

At home, the Tigers put up 70.3 points per game last season, 3.0 more than they averaged away (67.3).

At home, Memphis gave up 59.3 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 62.6.

